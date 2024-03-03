Community sentence for Wigan domestic abuser
A community punishment has been handed down to a Wigan 34-year-old who attacked his then partner.
Gareth Price, of no fixed address, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to assaulting Danika Elson causing her actual bodily harm on September 4 last year.
He was ordered to complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and 80 days of unpaid work.
Price must also pay £85 in court costs and a £114 victim services surcharge but the bench decided he should not stump up compensation because the victim did not make a statement and their relationship has since ended and justices didn't want there to be any further connection between the parties.