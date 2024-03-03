News you can trust since 1853
Community sentence for Wigan domestic abuser

A community punishment has been handed down to a Wigan 34-year-old who attacked his then partner.
By Charles Graham
Published 3rd Mar 2024, 15:45 GMT
Gareth Price, of no fixed address, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to assaulting Danika Elson causing her actual bodily harm on September 4 last year.

He was ordered to complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and 80 days of unpaid work.

Gareth Price caused his then partner grievous bodily harm, magistrates heard
Price must also pay £85 in court costs and a £114 victim services surcharge but the bench decided he should not stump up compensation because the victim did not make a statement and their relationship has since ended and justices didn't want there to be any further connection between the parties.