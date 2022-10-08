Community sentence for Wigan jewel and perfume thief
A man who stole gems, scent and garden fixtures has been given a community sentence.
By Charles Graham
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 3:45 pm
Shane Liptrot, 23, of Derby House, Scholes, also pleaded guilty to skipping bail when he first failed to appear before magistrates to face charges of snatching £70 worth of aftershave from The Fragrance Shop in Wigan's Grand Arcade on August 3, £300 worth of gems from Warren James on August 12 and two wrought-iron planters worth £60 from a home in Prefect Place, Kitt Green, on August 25.