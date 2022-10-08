Shane Liptrot, 23, of Derby House, Scholes, also pleaded guilty to skipping bail when he first failed to appear before magistrates to face charges of snatching £70 worth of aftershave from The Fragrance Shop in Wigan's Grand Arcade on August 3, £300 worth of gems from Warren James on August 12 and two wrought-iron planters worth £60 from a home in Prefect Place, Kitt Green, on August 25.

When he finally did appear he pleaded guilty to the offences he was ordered to complete 20 hours of rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work while forking out £429 in compensation.