A Wigan 46-year-old has been ordered to pay a female assault victim compensation.

Benjamin Waterworth, of Rylands Street, Springfield, had initially denied the assault by beating of the woman and also to her sexual assault, both alleged to have taken place on May 27 last year.

A trial had been scheduled to take place in February 2026 but on his latest appearance at Bolton Crown Court, Waterworth changed his plea to the assault charge to guilty and the sexual assault charge was allowed to lie on file.

