Compensation order: Wigan attacker ordered to pay victim £500

By Charles Graham
Published 10th Jul 2024, 15:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A Wigan 46-year-old has been ordered to pay a female assault victim compensation.

Benjamin Waterworth, of Rylands Street, Springfield, had initially denied the assault by beating of the woman and also to her sexual assault, both alleged to have taken place on May 27 last year.

Read More
Young Wigan man faces gun and hard drug dealing charges

A trial had been scheduled to take place in February 2026 but on his latest appearance at Bolton Crown Court, Waterworth changed his plea to the assault charge to guilty and the sexual assault charge was allowed to lie on file.

He was ordered by the judge to pay the victim £500 plus another £700 in court costs.