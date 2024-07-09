Young Wigan man faces gun and hard drug dealing charges

By Charles Graham
Published 9th Jul 2024, 12:30 BST
A Wigan 23-year-old has been accused of firearms offences and peddling heroin and crack cocaine.

Prince Moyo, of Darlington Street East, Wigan, stood before Manchester justices to face charges of possessing the class A substances with intent to supply them on July 2 and to having a gun with intent to endanger life at the same time.

The heroin is of the medical variety known as diamorphine.

He is separately charged with also having a firearm with intent to endanger life in Salford on June 30.

Moyo was remanded into custody until he makes a first appearance before a Manchester Crown Court judge on August 8.