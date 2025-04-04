Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Homes across Wigan borough have been issued with court orders as part of an ongoing crackdown on anti-social and criminal behaviour.

Applications for enforcement action, led by Wigan Council, for properties in Wigan and Orrell, were approved by magistrates in March.

Frequent incidents were having a negative impact on their neighbourhoods and the closure orders include conditions that will help authorities prevent repeat offences.

This can mean restrictions placed on who can enter the property and may lead to the council applying for possession, which sees the tenant evicted.

A home in Linney Square being sealed up after a full closure order was brought against the address, meaning even the tenant can't go there for three months

Closure orders were granted for properties at the following addresses:

Belvedere Place, Wigan (extension of partial closure order)

Greenhey, Orrell (partial closure order)

Linney Square, Wigan (full closure order)

Coun Dane Anderton, cabinet portfolio holder for police, crime and civil contingencies, said: “We continue to take a pro-active and consistent approach regarding tenants whose properties become the location of persistent criminal and anti-social behaviour.

“We are committed to taking such action in the appropriate circumstances to show that we will not tolerate behaviour that impacts negatively on our communities.

“As ever, I would like to highlight the work of our community resilience teams and legal officers and hope these steps provide reassurance to the vast majority of our residents who value and champion their local communities.”

At Belvedere Place, a three-month extension to a partial closure order was granted.

The previous order had curbed outbreaks of ASB with the extension tabled to provide extra reassurance to the local community and to support the tenant, placing strict restrictions on who can enter the address.

At Greenhey, the three-month partial closure order due to ASB, a high volume of visitors at unsociable hours, drug use and criminal behaviour, also places strict restrictions on who can enter the property, permitting only the tenant, council staff and the emergency services.

For the Linney Square home, a previous partial closure order was discharged in place of a full closure order on the basis of ASB, drug activity and offensive weapons being found.

The new order was granted for a further three months, enforcing stricter restrictions and preventing anyone, including the tenant, from being there for that time.

Contrary to a previous report, this does not mean the tenant has been evicted.

Wigan Council is now pursuing a separate possession claim.