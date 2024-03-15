Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pictures from dawn raids in the borough have been published as officers confirmed that dozens of people had been detained across the city region while an estimated £75,000 worth of illegal substances had been seized.

The national County Lines week of intensification ran from March 4 to 10 and was today hailed a big success by Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

County Lines is the use of dedicated phone lines to deal drugs from one location to another.

Police use a battering ram to break open a front door in Wigan during county lines raids

Programme Challenger is GMP’s multi-agency approach to tackling organised crime in the force area, with police and partners dedicated to pursuing criminals and protecting victims.

In the past 12 months, the team says it has closed down 150 county lines and safeguarding 150 young and vulnerable people from criminal exploitation.

During the week of action, activity was mainly focused on two areas; pursue and protect. Pursue includes activity such as warrants and how officers are pursing criminals, while protect looks at how we prevent victims and young people from being exploited by county lines drugs gangs.

A suspect is led away after an early morning raid in Wigan

Pursue

County Lines Intensification Week saw officers conduct a total of 49 warrants, resulting in 85 arrests across Greater Manchester, with 12 active drugs lines closed down.

Over £24,000 in cash and drugs with a street value of over £70,000 seized. These included heroin, amphetamines, cocaine and cannabis. Mobile phones, weapons including BB guns, bats and knives were confiscated. Rolex watches and high-value clothing were also recovered.

Results during the week include the centre of Manchester team executing 6 warrants that recovered 4 firearms.

A suspect is put in the back of a police van after their arrest in Wigan

Salford’s Challenger team shut down one line, with two males arrested who have both since been bailed. Discovered during a warrant was cannabis, cash, four mobile phones seized and a further 10 phones later seized.

In Manchester City Centre, a joint operation between the Violence Reduction Unit, Operation Venture team, TVIU and the University in Manchester saw three people arrested and charged with drug offences. Patrols also took place among the student population to identify how they are becoming involved in county lines.

A county lines from Manchester to Huddersfield and Scotland was disrupted in the south of Manchester, resulting in 13 warrants being executed, 9 people arrested with 8 charged and 5 bailed at court with conditions. Drugs, cash, weapons and phones were recovered.

In partnership with Trading Standards, officers conducted premises visits to vape shops and seized hundreds of illegal vapes across Greater Manchester.

A woman is led away in handcuffs after a dawn police raid in Wigan

The dedicated team tackling drugs gangs across Greater Manchester has dismantled more than 130 drugs lines in the last 12 months, and bosses say its work does not relent.

Protect

Young children and vulnerable adults are often groomed to move and deal drugs in any locality. Grooming is often followed by extreme violence and coercive behaviour.

Numerous safeguarding referrals were made for individuals that were encountered during the week of action.

In partnership with Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA), each of our 10 district Complex Safeguarding Teams were given funding for a range activity across GM, such as youth engagement inputs and workshops, demonstrating how Challenger is helping to protect and prevent young people from being exploited by drugs gangs.

Youth inputs were held across the districts, while basketball player Kofi Josephs gave a speech to 50 children from schools in the Wigan area to steer them away from getting involved in drugs gangs.

Joint visits with social housing to vulnerable tenants who may be at risk of cuckooing or have been cuckooed in the past also took place, while neighbourhood officers targeted hotspot areas where cuckooing and drug dealing is known to take place.

Det Supt Joe Harrop of GMP’s Programme Challenger said: “We have had a very busy and successful County Lines Intensification Week, with various lines disrupted thanks to our warrants executed. Intelligence gathered from the community was paramount in us being able to conduct this activity which saw 49 warrants, resulting in 85 arrests and 12 drug lines closed down across Greater Manchester.

“Working with partners we were also able to deliver a comprehensive prevent programme, with young people across the area being engaged with.

“While the presence of organised crime remains in Greater Manchester, the Challenger partnership does not relent, and its message is as clear as ever: we’ll pursue those that exploit vulnerable people, and we’ll protect those vulnerable people being exploited.

“Drugs gangs that target and exploit kids are child abusers, and we are increasingly looking to prosecute offenders through the Modern Slavery Act.

“Young people being exploited by drugs gangs are not criminals, and we are here to work with partners to protect them and prevent further harm.

“We are continuing to develop and enhance the ways we gather intelligence to identify the offenders that need pursuing and the victims that need protecting.”

Information, support and how to report

You can find all the signs you should be looking out for on the website Programme Challenger | Greater Manchester Police (gmp.police.uk)

If you believe you may be a victim of exploitation or know someone who is further information or support can be provided by the organisations below:

Catch 22 is a specialist support and rescue service for young people and their families who are criminally exploited through county lines.

Safecall offers a safe space for people affected by exploitation to talk about their experiences in confidence and can also provide reassurance, support and help formulate a plan via their dedicated service.

Young people can contact Crimestopper's via Fearless to access non-judgemental information and advice.

The National Crime Agency County Lines website explains more about county lines and indicators of exploitation in your area.

The Safeguarding Network have helpful tips for understanding indicators of exploitation and what may make a young person more vulnerable to being exploited.