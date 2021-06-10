Court date set for Wigan takeaway being prosecuted over health and safety breaches

Accusations of serious failings in hygiene and food safety have been levelled against a business and a person connected to the Rice Bowl on Ormskirk Road by Wigan Council.

Wen Lin appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court last week and indicated guilty pleas to the 13 charges levelled against both him and LCC Food Limited.

The Rice Bowl on Ormskirk Road

Among the shocking and lengthy list of accusations they are facing are claims that there was uncovered chicken in the sink, food was stored in containers previously used for raw meat and the ceiling in the kitchen was covered in plastic bags.

There were shortcomings in staff training, the food preparation areas and equipment were filthy and the business had no food management plan in place, prosecutors also say.

And Donna Deakin, who represented the town hall at last Friday’s hearing, told the court that it was possible more charges could be laid against the business before the matter comes before magistrates once again in September.

Applications will also be made to the court.

It was also decided that an interpreter will be provided for the proceedings in September.

The 13 charges to which guilty pleas have been indicated refer to events in 2019 and 2020.

There are 12 charges of failing to comply with EU provisions concerned food safety and hygiene.

There is also a charge of failing to improve electrical safety in the premises after an order had been made to do so.