Wigan apartments plan resubmitted after change

An apartment block could be built on a patch of land in a Wigan community if plans are agreed.

Harvey Homes put forward proposals to Wigan Council planners to create nine apartments on a plot next to Brooke Lane in Orrell.

The land used to site containers which have now been cleared away along with overgrown weeds and other discarded materials.

The plot next to Brooke Lane in Orrell where the apartments would be built

Agents CW Planning Solutions Ltd said: The site is a roughly square piece of land located between Pemberton Conservative Club, two public car parks and Brooke Lane.

“The land is some 0.7ha in size and is bounded by a concrete panel fence with access through metal gates onto Brooke Lane.

“The site is relatively flat and was previously used to site containers on which have now been cleared away along the rest of the overgrown weeds and other discarded materials.

“The site is on the edge of a commercial area, and in addition to the local Conservative Club there are also a number of commercial properties served off Brooke Lane, but also shops, restaurants, and lawnmower repairs and a taxi firm.”

Within the apartments building, there would be a communal meeting room and laundry room. Communal bins and seven parking spaces would also be provided, the agents said.

They added: “The proposal is for a purely residential development for nine, two bedroom apartments and a communal meeting/living room and laundery room that serves the nine apartments.

“The proposal is for a predominantly two-storey development, which allows the scheme to be in context with the neighbouring existing development.

“Access will be off Brooke Lane, and will go into a central courtyard area that will serve all the properties and provide communal bins and services along with seven parking spaces.”

Two previous applications have been made for the site but haven’t materialised afer concerns were raised about the layout of the scheme. This time the scheme’s layout will be different with the application saying it “addresses the concerns relating to the previous plan”.

The plans will be considered at a future meeting of the council’s planning committee.