Court date set for Wigan Warriors player charged with drink driving

A Wigan Warriors starlet will appear before borough justices on a drink-driving charge next month.



Craig Mullen, who has featured twice in first team games, is accused of failing a breath test in the early hours of Monday morning.

Craig Mullen in action for Wigan Warriors

It is believed his vehicle was pulled over by police on Wigan Road, Standish and it is alleged that officers recorded a breathalyser reading of 44 microgrammes in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35.

The 21-year-old of Lambton Street, Pemberton, was charged on Monday with being over the legal drink-drive limit and he was released on police bail until he appears at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on Wednesday April 10.

Mullen is a Wigan Warriors academy product who was promoted to the first-team squad in 2017.

A former England academy international, he made his Warriors debut on the wing last June in a 32-16 loss at Wakefield.

He can also play full-back, although his only other first-team appearance was as a bench-hooker in a 14-12 win against Hull FC last September.

He has not figured for Adrian Lam’s team this year.

After news of Mullen's arrest emerged, Warriors issued the following statement: "The club has confirmed that they are aware of an incident involving Craig Mullen on Sunday evening which has seen the player charged for driving with excess alcohol. The player is co-operating with the police investigation.

"Wigan Warriors will allow the legal process to take its course and the club will be issuing no further comment at this time."