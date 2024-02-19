Court delay: sentencing of man for manslaughter of Wigan dad Ian Aspinall postponed for a month
Andrew Weston was cleared of Ian Aspinall’s murder after a trial last month but had admitted to the Standish 50-year-old’s manslaughter and had been due to learn his fate at Leeds Crown Court last Friday (February 16).
But lawyers requested more time to prepare pre-sentence reports and so the judge re-scheduled the hearing for March 25, before which time Weston, 45, is remanded in custody.
Weston admitted killing Mr Aspinall outside Weston’s home on Sandford Road in Kirkstall, Leeds, in June last year by savagely beating him with a flurry of deadly punches.
During the five-day trial it was heard that Mr Aspinall, who was uncle to Weston’s pregnant partner, had sparked an argument the previous day saying that Weston “needed a slap”.
Their feud continued on the phone into the early hours of June 21 last year. Mr Aspinall then went to Weston’s home the next morning “looking for a fight” and punched Weston when he opened the door.
Weston then followed him outside and threw 21 unanswered punches at Mr Aspinall’s head and face.
The brutal assault was caught on CCTV and played to the jury.
Mr Aspinall suffered a fatal bleed to his brain and died the next day.
Weston later police he he “didn’t mean to hurt him” an just wanted Mr Aspinall to go away.
The victim had moved to West Yorkshire from Standish to be nearer his son.