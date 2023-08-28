News you can trust since 1853
Court issues arrest warrant for Wigan fly-tipper after she skips sentence hearing

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Wigan woman who admitted to being a serial fly-tipper.
By Charles Graham
Published 28th Aug 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 12:34 BST

Anne Marie Liptrot, 43, of Beech Tree Houses in Bamfurlong, re-appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to four charges of dumping household waste in an alleyway behind her home.

The hearing was told that the offences happened between February 2020 and May 2022 and that in December 2021 she failed to comply with a community protection notice relating to the littering.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' CourtWigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court
Over the course of the 22 months when the offences were allegedly committed, the court was told, a total of 34 bags and black bin bags of rubbish were spotted containing items such as plastic storage boxes, cardboard boxes, a broken chair and clothing.

The charges said that there was no waste management licence in place to authorise this fly-tipping.

The case has been adjourned for the preparation of pre-sentence reports.

But she failed to turn up for sentencing this month and so justices issued a bench warrant for her arrest.