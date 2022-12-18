News you can trust since 1853
Covid-hit shoplifter finally confesses to her crime - but sentence is delayed for months

A woman whose shoplifting trial was delayed due to her catching Covid has now admitted to the crime.

But Lisa Fisher, 41, of Eastwell Road, Beech Hill, will only learn her fate next summer because she faces a trial on other matters in the meantime.

Fisher had originally denied stealing £370 worth of ornaments from Accessories 4 U in the Grand Arcade but has now changed her plea.

She also admitted to smashing a vase there on the same occasion: March 11 this year.

But she is also accused of stealing laundry products and an air freshener worth £30 from B&M Bargains on April 4 and a further theft of £106 worth of laundry products from the same store on June 1.

Only after those matters have been dealt with will she be sentenced for the Accessories 4 U theft and criminal damage on May 9 and so she was released on bail.