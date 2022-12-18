Covid-hit shoplifter finally confesses to her crime - but sentence is delayed for months

But Lisa Fisher, 41, of Eastwell Road, Beech Hill, will only learn her fate next summer because she faces a trial on other matters in the meantime.

Fisher had originally denied stealing £370 worth of ornaments from Accessories 4 U in the Grand Arcade but has now changed her plea.

She also admitted to smashing a vase there on the same occasion: March 11 this year.

But she is also accused of stealing laundry products and an air freshener worth £30 from B&M Bargains on April 4 and a further theft of £106 worth of laundry products from the same store on June 1.

