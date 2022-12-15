There is traditionally an increase in break-ins during December, not least because people tend to have more valuables in the house because they have been out Christmas shopping.

Local homes have been burgled before after thieves looking in through a ground floor window have seen wrapped gifts around the Christmas tree.

There has been a pre-Christmas rise in Wigan burglaries

And so the trend has continued this year with a rise in break-ins across Wigan and Leigh, according to GMP Wigan West.

A spokesperson said: “Please be vigilant and keep presents out of sight. Make sure you keep your doors, windows and gates secure.

“If you see or hear anything suspicious that could be a burglary, or burglars in the vicinity - call 999 immediately.