David Waterworth, 40, of Bridge Street, Golborne, is accused of having 83 prohibited images of a child on March 8, 2021.

He is also charged with making eight of the most serious (category A) images and 16 category B images of children between July 23, 2019 and March 8, 2021.

Bolton Crown Court

Waterworth pleaded not guilty and will appear at Bolton Crown Court on August 31.