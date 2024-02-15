News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Crown court date set for Wigan borough woman accused of dangerous driving and drug offences

A Wigan borough woman accused of driving dangerously and being in possession of two different drugs will have her case heard by a judge.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 15th Feb 2024, 15:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Hannah Collins, 28, of Rowan Meadows, Leigh, is charged with driving a white BMW dangerously on Warrington Road and the East Lancashire Road in Leigh on May 27.

Read More
CS gas and drug charges brought against Wigan man

She is also alleged to have had class A drug cocaine and class B drug cannabis with her on the same day, and to have failed to provide a specimen of blood for analysis.

Manchester city magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on March 15.

She was remanded on conditional bail.