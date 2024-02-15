Crown court date set for Wigan borough woman accused of dangerous driving and drug offences
A Wigan borough woman accused of driving dangerously and being in possession of two different drugs will have her case heard by a judge.
Hannah Collins, 28, of Rowan Meadows, Leigh, is charged with driving a white BMW dangerously on Warrington Road and the East Lancashire Road in Leigh on May 27.
She is also alleged to have had class A drug cocaine and class B drug cannabis with her on the same day, and to have failed to provide a specimen of blood for analysis.