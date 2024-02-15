Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hannah Collins, 28, of Rowan Meadows, Leigh, is charged with driving a white BMW dangerously on Warrington Road and the East Lancashire Road in Leigh on May 27.

She is also alleged to have had class A drug cocaine and class B drug cannabis with her on the same day, and to have failed to provide a specimen of blood for analysis.

Manchester city magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on March 15.