Crown court date set for Wigan woman who denies peddling heroin and crack
A woman who denies possessing two class A drugs with intent to supply has been sent for a trial at Bolton Crown Court.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 12th May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Lisa O'Brien, 48, of Langdale Avenue, Ince, is charged with having diamorphine and crack cocaine on April 21, with intent to supply it to other people.
Wigan magistrates directed that she be tried by a jury, so O'Brien will appear at the crown court on May 31.
She was remanded on bail until then, with conditions not to enter Wigan except to go to court or see her solicitor and to live at a specific address in Liverpool.