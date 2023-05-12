News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

Crown court date set for Wigan woman who denies peddling heroin and crack

A woman who denies possessing two class A drugs with intent to supply has been sent for a trial at Bolton Crown Court.

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 12th May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Lisa O'Brien, 48, of Langdale Avenue, Ince, is charged with having diamorphine and crack cocaine on April 21, with intent to supply it to other people.

Read More
Tributes to former Wigan landlord and DJ who has died aged just 38 after a long ...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wigan magistrates directed that she be tried by a jury, so O'Brien will appear at the crown court on May 31.

Bolton Crown Court Bolton Crown Court
Bolton Crown Court
Most Popular

She was remanded on bail until then, with conditions not to enter Wigan except to go to court or see her solicitor and to live at a specific address in Liverpool.