A number of cats have been reported missing, believed stolen, in the borough, with even a Facebook group being set up to try to reunite owners with their beloved pets.

Cruel fraudsters have also been targeting cat lovers by responding to their “lost pets” posts, claiming that they have the animal, and returning it only on payment of cash – in some cases demanding £1,000.

Fiona Monger, who is the police liaison investigations officer with the website Doglost.co.uk, said: “These scammers just want the money, they don’t have the pet at all. They make it very convincing.

Emma Taylor's beloved Bengal cross Ziggy has now been missing for several weeks from her home in Swinley

“They see the appeals for information on social media and make calls demanding sums of money up to £1,000 for their pets to be returned.

“They’re just fraudsters.”

Fiona said that many of the missing cats are believed to have been stolen.

She added: “There were chalk-like markings on house garden walls suggesting the thefts were organised. For what purpose it’s not clear, but it’s possible it could be as bait for dog fighting.”

One of those who has fallen victim is Emma Taylor, 39, from Swinley, whose Bengal-cross cat Ziggy has now been missing for several weeks.

She said: “It’s been gut-wrenching for us. There have been no sightings, he’s just vanished off the face of the Earth.

“I went on social media to put out an appeal for information and then I realised that other cats had gone missing just streets away from where we are. We believe he’s been stolen because he’s part pedigree.

“The gang rang me twice for money. The first time, we received a phone call to say that this guy has got my cat and he was fine. Then his manner changed and he became quite aggressive, saying ‘If you want to see him, we want some money’. He wanted £500 or said ‘We’ll get rid of your cat’.

“After another week we got a second call and they now said they wanted £1,000. One of them came on and said they knew where we lived and they’ll come back and burn our house down. This made it a more serious incident. It’s terrifying.”