Having a knife in public and the theft of a £2,500 battery pack and its box has earned a Wigan man a spell behind bars.

Anthony Connor, 37, of Mesnes Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, stood before borough justices to admit snatching the pack belonging to City of Liverpool Security on August 5 and to being armed with a Stanley knife on October 30 last year near his home, having previously denied that charge.

He was jailed for a total of 36 weeks and the knife confiscated for destruction.