Custody for Wigan man who admitted theft and blade possession
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Having a knife in public and the theft of a £2,500 battery pack and its box has earned a Wigan man a spell behind bars.
Anthony Connor, 37, of Mesnes Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, stood before borough justices to admit snatching the pack belonging to City of Liverpool Security on August 5 and to being armed with a Stanley knife on October 30 last year near his home, having previously denied that charge.
He was jailed for a total of 36 weeks and the knife confiscated for destruction.