A “brilliant” mum whose “whole life” was dedicated to her daughters has died at the age of 36.

Claire Edgar, from Goose Green, always wanted to have children and was devoted to six-year-old Lily and three-year-old Harper.

She became a full-time mum when Lily was born and loved being with her children.

Claire Edgar with her fiance David Sankey and their daughters Lily and Harper

Her fiance David Sankey said: “She just wanted to be a mum and rightly so – she was brilliant. Her whole life was about the kids, everything.

"We would go out with the kids so much that we ran an Instagram and Facebook page reviewing things for kids.

"It was all for the kids. From the minute they got up, they would be baking or doing crafts. It was non-stop with them. I’m glad it was now.”

Claire was brought up in Swinley and she attended Woodfield Primary and Deanery High schools.

Claire Edgar with daughters Lily and Harper

She did a modern apprenticeship and worked in retail, including in Clarks and Schuh, at the Grand Arcade shopping centre, where she enjoyed interacting with customers.

Claire and David met online nine years ago and when she became pregnant two years later, they decided she would be a stay-at-home mum.

David said: “She loved going to pop concerts, cheesy pop like S Club 7, she loved that. She loved soaps and watching TV too.

"It was all about the kids though and going on days out – that’s what she loved.”

He said she was “selfless” and would always help other people.

“She was shy at first, but when you got to know her, you couldn’t really keep her quiet,” he added.

Claire had problems with an eating disorder from a young age and when she contracted pneumonia, she struggled to recover. Sadly, she died on July 13.

David was setting up a life insurance brokerage and wants to highlight how important insurance can be. Unfortunately Claire did not have it due to her medical history.

He said: “Money doesn’t make things better, but it can make things easier. If, for example, my mortgage was paid off now, I could have still been off work with my kids. It’s the summer holidays and we were meant to be going on two holidays, which I have cancelled. I have had to work so I’m not losing income, because we can’t afford that.”