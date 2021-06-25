Dangerous driver hit with road ban

Kyle Atkinson, 28, of Wigan Road, initially denied taking a BMW 20D without the owner’s consent and driving it at speed on Nel Pan Lane on August 21. But, appearing before a Bolton judge, he changed his pleas. On top of the ban he must complete 120 hours’ unpaid work and 25 days’ rehab activities, while paying £245 to victim services and the courts.

