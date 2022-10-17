Dangerous driver must wait another week for his sentence after arriving in court late
A Wigan man due to be sentenced by a judge will have to wait another week to find out his punishment after arriving in court late.
Nathan Modlinsky, 27, of Belmont Avenue, Bickershaw, previously pleaded guilty to being at the wheel of a BMW 320 on March 11 which was driven dangerously on Higher Green Lane and Lower Green Lane, Astley, failing to stop for the police and was driving without a licence or insurance.
He has also admitted two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, following two incidents involving the same female victim in 2021.
Most Popular
Modlinsky was supposed to receive his sentence at Bolton Crown Court on Monday, after the hearing was adjourned from September due to the barristers’ strike.
But he turned up to the court late and Recorder Michael Taylor decided to reschedule the sentencing until Monday, October 24.
Modlinsky was remanded in custody until then.