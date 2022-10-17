News you can trust since 1853
Justices issue arrest warrant for Wigan car vandal after his court no-show

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Wigan man who hurled threats and twice vandalised a car.

By Charles Graham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2022, 11:42am

Thomas Wood, 37, of Keats Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, had previously stood before Wigan justices to admit to two counts of criminal damage, one of £1,316 to a vehicle on October 20 last year and another of £50 on November 21.

He had denied using threatening or abusive behaviour on the first occasion but was found guilty after a trial.

Magistrates issued a bench warrant after Wood's failure to arrive at court

Wood also admitted failing to answer court bail on July 27.

He had been released on conditional bail until his sentence hearing at the same court but he failed to attend at the appointed hour and so justices issued a bench warrant.