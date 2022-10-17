Justices issue arrest warrant for Wigan car vandal after his court no-show

Thomas Wood, 37, of Keats Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, had previously stood before Wigan justices to admit to two counts of criminal damage, one of £1,316 to a vehicle on October 20 last year and another of £50 on November 21.

He had denied using threatening or abusive behaviour on the first occasion but was found guilty after a trial.

Magistrates issued a bench warrant after Wood's failure to arrive at court

Wood also admitted failing to answer court bail on July 27.