Justices issue arrest warrant for Wigan car vandal after his court no-show
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Wigan man who hurled threats and twice vandalised a car.
17th Oct 2022, 11:42am
Thomas Wood, 37, of Keats Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, had previously stood before Wigan justices to admit to two counts of criminal damage, one of £1,316 to a vehicle on October 20 last year and another of £50 on November 21.
He had denied using threatening or abusive behaviour on the first occasion but was found guilty after a trial.
Wood also admitted failing to answer court bail on July 27.