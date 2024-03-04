Dangerous driver: suspended sentence and road ban for Wigan man's motoring offences
Matthew Roe, 34, of Manchester Road, Ince, had appeared before at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court to plead guilty to dangerously driving a Ford Transit van on Bolton Road on January 5 and also to doing so without a licence or insurance.
A further charge of failing to stop for police was withdrawn.
Appearing before a Bolton Crown Court judge for sentencing, Roe was given a 10-month custodial sentence but it was suspended for 18 months.
He was banned from the road for two years and can only legitimately drive again after taking an extended driving test.
Roe’s punishment also includes completing 30 days of rehabilitation activities while paying £387 to the courts and victim services.