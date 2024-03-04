News you can trust since 1853
Dangerous driver: suspended sentence and road ban for Wigan man's motoring offences

A Wigan motorist who admitted to dangerous driving and other offences on the road has been spared an immediate spell behind bars.
By Charles Graham
Published 4th Mar 2024, 15:45 GMT
Matthew Roe, 34, of Manchester Road, Ince, had appeared before at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court to plead guilty to dangerously driving a Ford Transit van on Bolton Road on January 5 and also to doing so without a licence or insurance.

A further charge of failing to stop for police was withdrawn.

Matthew Roe will have to complete an extended driving test after serving a two-year road disqualificationMatthew Roe will have to complete an extended driving test after serving a two-year road disqualification
Appearing before a Bolton Crown Court judge for sentencing, Roe was given a 10-month custodial sentence but it was suspended for 18 months.

He was banned from the road for two years and can only legitimately drive again after taking an extended driving test.

Roe’s punishment also includes completing 30 days of rehabilitation activities while paying £387 to the courts and victim services.