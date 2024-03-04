Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Matthew Roe, 34, of Manchester Road, Ince, had appeared before at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court to plead guilty to dangerously driving a Ford Transit van on Bolton Road on January 5 and also to doing so without a licence or insurance.

A further charge of failing to stop for police was withdrawn.

Matthew Roe will have to complete an extended driving test after serving a two-year road disqualification

Appearing before a Bolton Crown Court judge for sentencing, Roe was given a 10-month custodial sentence but it was suspended for 18 months.

He was banned from the road for two years and can only legitimately drive again after taking an extended driving test.