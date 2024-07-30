Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wigan man walked free from court after pleading guilty to dangerous driving and handling stolen goods.

Bradley Martin, 27, of Oriel Street, Bickershaw, pleaded guilty to the two offences when he appeared at Bolton Crown Court.

For the dangerous driving offence, he received 14 months’ imprisonment, with an additional two months for handling stolen goods, making 16 months in total.

Both sentences were suspended for 24 months.