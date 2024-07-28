Wigan man caught in town centre with weapons given suspended sentence
A man who admitted carrying two weapons in Wigan town centre has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Michael Reardon, 26, of Barnsley Street, Springfield, was found with a knuckle duster and a makeshift weapon on Riverway on February 11.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.
He must do 20 days of rehabilitation activities and pay £85 prosecution costs and a £154 surcharge.