Wigan man caught in town centre with weapons given suspended sentence

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 28th Jul 2024, 15:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A man who admitted carrying two weapons in Wigan town centre has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Michael Reardon, 26, of Barnsley Street, Springfield, was found with a knuckle duster and a makeshift weapon on Riverway on February 11.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

He must do 20 days of rehabilitation activities and pay £85 prosecution costs and a £154 surcharge.