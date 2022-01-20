Dangerous teen driver awaits his fate
A Wigan teenager will be sentenced next month for dangerously driving a vehicle that wasn’t his.
Jacob Gaskell, 18, of Marlborough Avenue, Ince, stood before Wigan justices to admit to driving a Toyota Proace van appallingly on Atherton Road, Wigan Road and Manchester Road on January 5 and that the vehicle in question had been taken without the owner’s consent.
He was released on conditional bail until his sentencing by a Bolton Crown Court judge on February 4.
