Jamie Smith was this week beginning a four-year prison sentence after admitting to two counts of dangerous driving and one of causing someone serious injury because of it.

The 34-year-old from Atherton Road, Hindley, will also be banned from the road for six years.

Jamie Smith has been jailed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Bolton Crown Court judge heard that on October 22 2019 Smith was at the wheel of a Ford Mondeo which was being pursued by police along Atherton Road and Liverpool Road, Hindley.

The patrol car lost sight of the vehicle for a period but then came across its wreckage, Smith having crashed it.

Inside was a 26-year-old passenger who had suffered a bleed on the brain and fractures to a hip socket, left shoulder blade and several ribs.

After that horror, the court heard, right-minded people would have learnt a chastening lesson.

Bolton Crown Court

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in February 2020, Smith was again involved in another car chase, this time around the streets of Atherton, including Gloucester Street, Bag Lane and Car Bank Street.

The hearing was told at the start of the police pursuit, his vehicle shot through a red light and then continued to tear through junctions without braking while driving at speeds of more than 50mph in a 30mph area.

As before the pursuing patrol lost sight of Smith’s car, but not for long as the officer soon heard a loud bang.

This time he had crashed into the back of another police car. The shunt caused the male officer inside to suffer bruising and an air bag burn which needed hospital treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and two counts of driving dangerously, but his sentencing had been delayed for months for various reasons, including a barristers’ strike, his illness and running out of court time.

This time he received a 36-month sentence for injuring his passenger and 12-month sentences for each of the other charges, one to be served concurrently and one consecutively.