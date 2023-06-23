News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub

Detectives 'determined to get answers' for Wigan family as dad's death sparks murder probe

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a Wigan dad.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 09:19 BST- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 09:34 BST

Emergency services were called to a property on Sandford Road, in Kirkstall, Leeds, shortly after 9.30am on Wednesday to treat an injured man who was reported to be the victim of an assault.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition and died on Thursday afternoon.

Read More
Award for police officer who introduced mental health response cars
A murder inquiry has been launched following the death of Ian AspinallA murder inquiry has been launched following the death of Ian Aspinall
A murder inquiry has been launched following the death of Ian Aspinall
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The man has now been identified as 50-year-old Ian Aspinall, who hails from Standish and moved to Leeds to be closer to his son.

Andrew Weston, 44, of Sandford Road, Leeds, has been charged with his murder by detectives in West Yorkshire.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court today.

Det Insp Jodie Hayes, of West Yorkshire Police’s homicide and major enquiry team, said: “We have been conducting extensive enquiries into this assault and, following Mr Aspinall’s death, have now launched a murder inquiry.

Ian Aspinall was taken to hospital after being found with injuries at a property on Sandford Road, LeedsIan Aspinall was taken to hospital after being found with injuries at a property on Sandford Road, Leeds
Ian Aspinall was taken to hospital after being found with injuries at a property on Sandford Road, Leeds
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Tragically, a man has lost his life and we are determined to get answers for his family and friends about the circumstances that have led to his death.

“Officers have spoken to a number of people in the area, but if there is anyone else who has any information that could help this ongoing investigation then I would ask that they contact us.”

Family and friends have been taking to social media to pay tribute to Mr Aspinall, who was a former pupil of Standish High School.

His sister Janette Moran wrote on the Standish Community Facebook page: “Yesterday afternoon myself and my family had to say goodbye to my brother Ian Aspinall who was tragically taken away from us. I'm sure many of you will know/remember Ian Aspinall from Standish but he moved to Leeds to be near his son. RIP Ian and thoughts are with his son now.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His mum Sheila Harbridge wrote: “Just to let everyone know who knew my son Ian Philip Aspinall that he died this afternoon at 4pm. I cant go into details as its a police matter. He was 50 years old. Ian leaves his 10 year old son.”

Her granddaughter Aimee Parry has launched an online appeal to raise money for his funeral, with any extra money going to his partner for their son.

She wrote: “Ian was a son, a brother, an uncle, a father, and a friend to many. He will be missed dearly .

“We are asking for donations towards funeral costs to try and ease the financial strain this will intimately bring on the family. I know times are extremely difficult for everyone at the moment so any donation, no matter how small is appreciated greatly. Nothing we do will bring Ian back but I am hoping we will be able to relieve one concern while Ian’s family and friends grieve.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Donations towards the funeral can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/to-help-the-family-of-ian-with-funeral-costs

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact police online by using 101 Live Chat or by calling 101, quoting crime reference number 13230343791.

Alternatively, information can be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.