Detectives 'determined to get answers' for Wigan family as dad's death sparks murder probe

Emergency services were called to a property on Sandford Road, in Kirkstall, Leeds, shortly after 9.30am on Wednesday to treat an injured man who was reported to be the victim of an assault.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition and died on Thursday afternoon.

A murder inquiry has been launched following the death of Ian Aspinall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man has now been identified as 50-year-old Ian Aspinall, who hails from Standish and moved to Leeds to be closer to his son.

Andrew Weston, 44, of Sandford Road, Leeds, has been charged with his murder by detectives in West Yorkshire.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court today.

Det Insp Jodie Hayes, of West Yorkshire Police’s homicide and major enquiry team, said: “We have been conducting extensive enquiries into this assault and, following Mr Aspinall’s death, have now launched a murder inquiry.

Ian Aspinall was taken to hospital after being found with injuries at a property on Sandford Road, Leeds

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tragically, a man has lost his life and we are determined to get answers for his family and friends about the circumstances that have led to his death.

“Officers have spoken to a number of people in the area, but if there is anyone else who has any information that could help this ongoing investigation then I would ask that they contact us.”

Family and friends have been taking to social media to pay tribute to Mr Aspinall, who was a former pupil of Standish High School.

His sister Janette Moran wrote on the Standish Community Facebook page: “Yesterday afternoon myself and my family had to say goodbye to my brother Ian Aspinall who was tragically taken away from us. I'm sure many of you will know/remember Ian Aspinall from Standish but he moved to Leeds to be near his son. RIP Ian and thoughts are with his son now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His mum Sheila Harbridge wrote: “Just to let everyone know who knew my son Ian Philip Aspinall that he died this afternoon at 4pm. I cant go into details as its a police matter. He was 50 years old. Ian leaves his 10 year old son.”

Her granddaughter Aimee Parry has launched an online appeal to raise money for his funeral, with any extra money going to his partner for their son.

She wrote: “Ian was a son, a brother, an uncle, a father, and a friend to many. He will be missed dearly .

“We are asking for donations towards funeral costs to try and ease the financial strain this will intimately bring on the family. I know times are extremely difficult for everyone at the moment so any donation, no matter how small is appreciated greatly. Nothing we do will bring Ian back but I am hoping we will be able to relieve one concern while Ian’s family and friends grieve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donations towards the funeral can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/to-help-the-family-of-ian-with-funeral-costs

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact police online by using 101 Live Chat or by calling 101, quoting crime reference number 13230343791.