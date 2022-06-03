Graeme Liptrot, 37, of Knowsley Road, Golborne, had previously appeared in the dock before Wigan and Leigh justices to plead guilty to driving a BMW 3 Series while unlicensed and under the influence of cannabis on Ince Green Lane, Ince, on June 7 and to driving a Honda Jazz on Rydings Lane, Golborne, without a licence or insurance while not wearing a seatbelt on June 24 last year.

But he had denied dangerously driving a Peugeot 307 on Warrington Road, Wigan, on April 12.

Wigan Magistrates' Court

That case was sent to Bolton Crown Court for trial. But before it could begin he changed his plea to guilty and the case was adjourned for sentencing.

Now back in the dock he has been given a 12-month custodial term but it was suspended for 18 months.

After his four-year driving disqualification he will have to take an extended re-test and he must also complete 25 days of rehabilitation activities.