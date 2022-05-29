Dangerous Wigan van driver who used his phone at the wheel is spared immediate jail term

Mark Martin, 41, of Car Street, Platt Bridge, had appeared in the dock before Wigan and Leigh justices to plead guilty to driving dangerously a Ford Transit on Powell Street, driving while using a hand-held phone and also to failing to give police a breath or blood sample. All the offences took place on March 25.

Sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing, he received a four-month custodial term for dangerous driving although it was suspended for 12 months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Ford Transit similar to the one driven by Martin

And for failing to give a specimen he was banned from driving for two years after which he must take an extended test, must complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities and pay a £750 fine plus £340 costs and a £128 victim services surcharge.