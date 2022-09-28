Alan Baines, 65, of Alderley Road, Hindley, had previously appeared before local justices to deny a campaign of intimidation of Jason Metcalfe between April and September last year, namely that he repeatedly swore, laughed, shouted stared at him.

The case was moved to Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court where his trial has now been fixed for December 12.

Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court

He is on bail until then although there is a list of people he must not contact or streets he must not visit during that time as part of the conditions.