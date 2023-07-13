Date set for trial of two Wigan women accused of the manslaughter of two-year-old Maisie Newton

Two-year-old Maisie Newton from Atherton died at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital in December 2021, leading Greater Manchester Police to launch an investigation.

An inquest into her death was opened at Bolton Coroner’s Court in February this year.

Bolton Crown Court

Emma Lomax-Newton, 29, and Cindy Molyneux, 51, have both been charged with neglect and manslaughter in connection with her death.

All the offences are alleged to have taken place between November 7, 2021 and December 2, 2021.

At the case's first hearing at Bolton Crown Court, the pair were told that a pre-trial and preparation hearing will be held on September 7 and a trial date was provisionally set for May 7 next year should they plead not guilty later in proceedings.