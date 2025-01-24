Daz Tomlinson death: funeral details for Wigan 31-year-old
And life-long Latics fan Darryl “Daz” Tomlinson will be remembered by the club when supporters applaud him in the 31st minute of their tie against Bristol Rovers at the Brick Community Stadium tomorrow (Saturday January 25).
Daz was pronouced dead at the scene of a collision on Pembroke Road, Marsh Green, on the morning of Thursday January 9.
A woman in her 20s was arrested on suspicion of causing his death by dangerous driving and has been bailed by police pending further inquiries.
A friend of the Tomlinson family, David Glynn, set up a GoFundMe page to help them meet the funeral costs and more than £4,000 have so far been raised.
Daz’s father posted on social media: “We as a family would like to thank so many people for the immense and touching support physically and financially.
"We are so humbled and appreciative of every single person for all your support.
"We are a family that give a lot without expectation, so to see the constant support of generosity is a testimony to how much my boy Daz Tomlinson was loved and the impact he had on many people’s lives.
"We would like to give a special mention to David Glynn and Samantha Hardman and everyone at Marsh Green Labour Club for the GoFundMe page and the football cards to raise money.
"To all who have donated and to everyone for the cards flowers and gifts, it is truly overwhelming and heart-touching just knowing my baby did us so proud as a family.
"We have the best family and friends around us.
"We truly cannot thank everyone enough for your kindness. We hope we can give our boy the send-off he truly deserves.”
Nicknamed Shaggy, Daz loved his football and was a founder member of the open-age section of Wigan Town FC.
In the club’s tribute, a spokesman wrote: “He was an easy-going lad who always had time for anybody and loved his football to the core.
"Even though he wasn't now playing he was still a regular on the sidelines over the years.
He, along with a few others, is the reason we still have a team going today.”