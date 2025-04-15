Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The RSPCA is appealing for information after the bloodstained body of a dog was found buried behind a Wigan pub.

A member of the public made the upsetting discovery on Thursday April 10 at around 12pm, finding the remains of a female bully-type animal in a shallow grave and wrapped in a blanket in a public park behind the Lord Nelson’s car park in Bridge Street, Hindley.

When they opened the blue chequered blanket, they saw the body of the dog inside with a blood stain on her chest area and so they contacted the RSPCA which has since launched an investigation.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Lee Ferrans said: “This was a very distressing discovery for the member of the public who found the dog’s body.

Top left, the Lord Nelson pub on Bridge Street, Hindley, and bottom right, where the dog's remains were found

“The poor dog had very recently died, possibly only a few days before.

"She was microchipped but the chip wasn’t registered.

"I took her body to the RSPCA’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital where an X-ray was carried out as I believed it was possible that she could be pregnant.

"However, vets found that she wasn’t pregnant but could have very recently given birth and possibly died in childbirth.

The car park close to where the dog's body was found

“There are no obvious signs of neglect or trauma, but the poor dog did have a front broken leg which vets believe could have happened post-mortem but we can’t rule anything out at this stage which is why we’re now appealing for information to try and find out what happened.

“If anyone heard or saw anything in the area, please contact our inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018 in the strictest confidence.”

To report suspected animal cruelty, please visit the RSPCA website for more information.

To help support the RSPCA’s vital work, please visit: www.rspca.org.uk/give