Jack Knowles, 34, of Hall Lane in Hindley, had been due to appear before a Bolton Crown Court judge this month accused with causing the death by careless driving of mum of three Katherine West and perverting the course of justice.

But the hearing has now been moved to September 20.

Katherine West

Pedestrian Katherine West was seriously injured when she was in collision with an SUV on Ladies' Lane, in Hindley on Bonfire Night 2021.

The 59-year-old battled for her life in hospital but, sadly, died six weeks later.

The charge of perverting the course of justice concerns an allegation that the defendant repaired collision damage to a Peugeot 3008 in the 12 days following the incident.