Delay to sentencing of Wigan 59 for sex communication with child
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sentencing of a Wigan man who admitted engaging in sexual communication with a child has been delayed.
Peter Baldwin, 59, of Harswell Close, Orrell, communicated with an-under 16, which included sending naked photographs and asking for pictures of the child, between May 23 and June 20, 2023.
He was due to be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on May 22.
This was then adjourned for nine days and has now been further postponed until July 2.
He remains on bail until then.