Craig Knox, 36, of Wigan Road, Standish, had initially denied sending numerous threatening messages and texts between July 27 and November 6, but later changed his plea to guilty.

He faced a single charge of "a course of conduct that caused Nicola Lane serious alarm or distress, which had a substantial adverse effect on her usual day-to-day activities".

Craig Knox had initially pleaded not guilty to the stalking charge but then changed his plea before it could go to trial