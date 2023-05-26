News you can trust since 1853
Delay to sentencing of Wigan man who admitted to a three-month stalking campaign

Sentencing of a Wigan man who admits mounting a stalking campaign against a woman for more than three months has been delayed.
By Charles Graham
Published 26th May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Craig Knox, 36, of Wigan Road, Standish, had initially denied sending numerous threatening messages and texts between July 27 and November 6, but later changed his plea to guilty.

He faced a single charge of "a course of conduct that caused Nicola Lane serious alarm or distress, which had a substantial adverse effect on her usual day-to-day activities".

Craig Knox had initially pleaded not guilty to the stalking charge but then changed his plea before it could go to trialCraig Knox had initially pleaded not guilty to the stalking charge but then changed his plea before it could go to trial
He had been due to be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on May 25, but the hearing has now been adjourned until June 20.