Delay to sentencing of Wigan man who admitted to a three-month stalking campaign
Sentencing of a Wigan man who admits mounting a stalking campaign against a woman for more than three months has been delayed.
By Charles Graham
Published 26th May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Craig Knox, 36, of Wigan Road, Standish, had initially denied sending numerous threatening messages and texts between July 27 and November 6, but later changed his plea to guilty.
He faced a single charge of "a course of conduct that caused Nicola Lane serious alarm or distress, which had a substantial adverse effect on her usual day-to-day activities".