Delay to the sentencing of a Wigan man who admitted breaching a non-molestation order

Sentencing of a man who twice breached a non-molestation order by driving past his ex's house has been delayed.

By Charles Graham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Lee Turner, 35, of Harvey Lane, Golborne, had denied the charges of cruising past Sarah Flynn's home on July 9 and 19 but was convicted by magistrates in his absence.

He also admitted breaching bail on October 5.

Wigan Magistrates' Court
The order had only been imposed by magistrates a month previously, the court heard.

He was due to be sentenced by the bench in the first week of the new year.

But the hearing has now been postponed until January 26.

In the meanwhile he is on bail conditional that he does not approach Ms Flynn unless via solicitors nor go to her Ashton home.