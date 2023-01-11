Lee Turner, 35, of Harvey Lane, Golborne, had denied the charges of cruising past Sarah Flynn's home on July 9 and 19 but was convicted by magistrates in his absence.

He also admitted breaching bail on October 5.

Wigan Magistrates' Court

The order had only been imposed by magistrates a month previously, the court heard.

He was due to be sentenced by the bench in the first week of the new year.

But the hearing has now been postponed until January 26.