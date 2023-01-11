Delay to the sentencing of a Wigan man who admitted breaching a non-molestation order
Sentencing of a man who twice breached a non-molestation order by driving past his ex's house has been delayed.
By Charles Graham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Lee Turner, 35, of Harvey Lane, Golborne, had denied the charges of cruising past Sarah Flynn's home on July 9 and 19 but was convicted by magistrates in his absence.
He also admitted breaching bail on October 5.
The order had only been imposed by magistrates a month previously, the court heard.
He was due to be sentenced by the bench in the first week of the new year.