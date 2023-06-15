Delay to trial of Wigan man who denies strangulation charge
The trial of a Wigan man who denies throttling a woman has been delayed by a month.
By Charles Graham
Published 15th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Matthew Griffin, of Kimberley Street in Springfield, had been due to face a June 12 hearing at the borough's magistrates' court after pleading not guilty to assaulting the named person by beating in Hindley on December 28 and intentionally strangling her two days later.
But the case has now been delayed until Tuesday July 18 before which he will remain on conditional bail.