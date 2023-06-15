News you can trust since 1853
Delay to trial of Wigan man who denies strangulation charge

The trial of a Wigan man who denies throttling a woman has been delayed by a month.
Matthew Griffin, of Kimberley Street in Springfield, had been due to face a June 12 hearing at the borough's magistrates' court after pleading not guilty to assaulting the named person by beating in Hindley on December 28 and intentionally strangling her two days later.

But the case has now been delayed until Tuesday July 18 before which he will remain on conditional bail.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' CourtWigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court
Griffin has admitted to damaging a door – to the tune of £100 – belonging to the same complainant’s door on December 29 and will be dealt with for that at the end of the trial.