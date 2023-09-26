‘Depraved’ sexual predator boarded train at Wigan and carried out vile assault on defenceless woman
James Walker boarded the Liverpool-bound train at Wigan North Western station and sat next to the victim.
He then carried out a sustained sexual assault on the lone woman who attempted to fight him off and repeatedly ask him to stop.
Undeterred by her obvious distress he then exposed himself at her and forcibly made sexual advances.
It was at this point that another female passenger who was also travelling alone, saw what was happening and intervened, telling Walker to leave the victim alone and escorting her to another seat where she remained with her.
Walker then approached both the women and sat down, with the witness blocking him from getting any closer to the victim, until he eventually moved away and left the service at Edge Hill station.
Following the incident on August 14 2021, British Transport Police (BTP) launched an investigation.
Walker, 35, of Grafton Street, Liverpool, was found guilty of sexual assault and exposure at an earlier trial and sentenced to 18 months in jail at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday, September 15.
He was also made the subject of a 10 year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) and must pay a victim surcharge of £156.
Investigating officer, Det Sgt Stephen Kite of British Transport Police, said: "This was a hideous sexual assault which left the victim understandably traumatised. Over two years later she continues to struggle with what happened that evening.
"Despite her protestations Walker continued with his vile attack until a brave bystander found the courage to speak up and help the victim. We commend her bravery and that of the victim in reporting what happened.
"Walker's disgusting and reprehensible actions have landed him behind bars and with a SHPO which will help prevent other potential victims of his depraved behaviour.
“If you experience sexual harassment, we want you to report it. No incident is small or trivial.
"Download the Railway Guardian app https://onelink.to/rgpress before you travel and remember you can text 61016 to report anything that makes you uncomfortable."