Woman arrested as police investigating supply of drugs raid Wigan gym

A Wigan gym was raided by police investigating the supply of drugs.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 26th Sep 2023, 09:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 09:48 BST
Officers from Greater Manchester Police’s Hindley neighbourhood team executed a warrant at the gym on Lowe Mill Lane, Hindley, on Monday morning.

It led to a 23-year-old woman being arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class C drugs.

Police raided a gym on Lowe Mill Lane in HindleyPolice raided a gym on Lowe Mill Lane in Hindley
She has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Insp Adam Wall said: “Following intelligence received from the local community, we have acted on their concerns and conducted a warrant as well as being in the early part of our investigation.

“A number of evidential items were recovered from the scene and are being examined, but I would like to thank members of the public for their information as well as urge others to come forward if they have any detail that may help with our enquiries.”

Call police on 101 or 0161 856 1602 or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, quoting incident 336 of September 25.