Officers from Greater Manchester Police’s Hindley neighbourhood team executed a warrant at the gym on Lowe Mill Lane, Hindley, on Monday morning.

It led to a 23-year-old woman being arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class C drugs.

Police raided a gym on Lowe Mill Lane in Hindley

She has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Insp Adam Wall said: “Following intelligence received from the local community, we have acted on their concerns and conducted a warrant as well as being in the early part of our investigation.

“A number of evidential items were recovered from the scene and are being examined, but I would like to thank members of the public for their information as well as urge others to come forward if they have any detail that may help with our enquiries.”