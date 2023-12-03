Detectives appeal for footage as murder probe continues into Wigan man's death

Murder squad detectives are continuing to question a woman about the death of a man in Wigan.

The 28-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday after a man was found dead on Eleanor Street at around 12.30pm.

Members of the public carried out CPR on the 38-year-old man as emergency services rushed to the street, with witnesses reporting to have seen multiple police cars, ambulances and a helicopter.

Sadly, the man could not be saved and he died at the scene. He has not yet been publicly named by the police.

Emergency services descended on Eleanor Street in Wigan on Saturday

A murder investigation was launched and detectives are now working to establish what happened.

They are continuing to appeal for footage which could help the investigation, such as from a mobile phone, doorbell camera, CCTV or dash-cam.

Det Ch Insp Mark Davis, from Greater Manchester Police’s major incident team, said: "I would like to thank the brave members of the public who were alerted to the incident and carried out CPR prior to the arrival of emergency services.

"I understand the concerns this incident will cause in the local community, but I can assure you our investigation is progressing at pace. A 28 year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time for questioning.

"We also believe this to be an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public.”