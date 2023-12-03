A historic property used as a convent for more than 70 years is set to be transformed into houses and apartments.

Proposals from North West based developer the PJ Livesey Group, to redevelop the site of the Victorian villa known as Lancaster House in Parbold, have been approved by West Lancashire Council.

Built in 1845 for the Ainscough family, the Lancaster Lane premises were acquired in 1947 by The Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur UK who occupied the 6.5-acre site up until 2021.

What used to be the Sisters Of Notre Dame Convent, Lancaster Lane, Parbold

PJ Livesey’s plans will see the main house - which retains many original features including an ornate ceiling - converted to create four grand apartments.

A neighbouring cottage will be restored as a single property and the estate’s stable block, which includes a brick tower, converted to provide five properties.

A 1980s accommodation block will be demolished and 13 new-build family houses built in the grounds.

The planning committee praised the scheme for taking into account local views and amending access to minimise damage to mature trees and including a pedestrian route through the site.

The extensive gardens, which include hedged walkways and a well, will be restored and be a shared amenity for residents.

The application was supported by Parbold Parish Council and unanimously approved by the committee which welcomed it as “a benefit to all the community.”

PJ Livesey managing director Georgina Lync, said: “Lancaster House has a grand history and connection with the Ainscough family who played such an important role in the area’s development.

“Our plans will safeguard the building and the original layout of the gardens and we are delighted they have now been approved.

“We would anticipate work to start on site in spring next year with the first homes available in 2025.”

The hall closed as a convent because the diminishing size of the religious order resulted in its being surplus to requirements andso it was put up for sale.

Planning consent was given to create a 70-bedroom care village on the 6.5-acre site, but it did not progress.