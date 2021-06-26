Detectives continue to investigate shooting in Wigan which left man in critical condition

Police were called to Crabtree Road, in Worsley Hall, at around 8.30pm on Saturday, June 19 to a report of a shooting.

It is believed to have happened after a disturbance on neighbouring Ridyard Street earlier that day.

A 34-year-old man suffered life-changing injuries in the incident and remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Crabtree Road in Worsley Hall. Pic: Google Street View

An investigation is ongoing and a number of lines of inquiry have been followed up by the police, but no arrests have yet been made.

Detectives are asking people who were nearby or may have been visiting the area at the time to get in touch.

Det Insp John Davies, from Greater Manchester Police's Wigan district, said: "Enquiries are at a relatively early stage of the investigation, however it is believed that this is a targeted incident at this time.

"As we piece together information that will help bring those responsible to justice, I would urge anyone who lives or was visiting the area on the afternoon of Saturday, June 19, and has any CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage of the incident which may have happened on Ridyard Street prior to the shooting, to contact us.

"Anyone with information should call 0161 856 7257 quoting incident 3060 of June 19.

"Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."