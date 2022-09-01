Detectives investigating woman's death arrest man on suspicion of murder

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to Piele Road in Haydock at 9.05am on Wednesday, where a woman in her 40s was found dead.

A man in his 30s was found nearby with injuries, which were not thought to be life-threatening, and was taken to hospital for treatment

Police continue to appeal for information about what happened

Police detained a 43-year-old man from St Helens in the Liverpool area last night and he was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He was taken into custody to be questioned by detectives.

The injured man remains in hospital, where he continues to be interviewed by officers.

Police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, but are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to contact them on Twitter @MerPolCC or by calling 101, quoting log 234 of August 31.