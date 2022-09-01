News you can trust since 1853
Detectives investigating woman's death arrest man on suspicion of murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman’s body was found at a house yesterday.

By Gaynor Clarke
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 8:04 am

Emergency services were called to Piele Road in Haydock at 9.05am on Wednesday, where a woman in her 40s was found dead.

A man in his 30s was found nearby with injuries, which were not thought to be life-threatening, and was taken to hospital for treatment

Police continue to appeal for information about what happened

Police detained a 43-year-old man from St Helens in the Liverpool area last night and he was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He was taken into custody to be questioned by detectives.

The injured man remains in hospital, where he continues to be interviewed by officers.

Police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, but are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to contact them on Twitter @MerPolCC or by calling 101, quoting log 234 of August 31.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.