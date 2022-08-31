Murder investigation launched after woman's death at house
Police have launched a murder investigation after a woman died and a man was injured.
Emergency services went to a house on Piele Road in Haydock at 9.05am on Wednesday following concerns for the safety of a woman.
A woman in her 40s was found inside the property and was confirmed to have died.
Police inquiries are ongoing to formally identify her and inform her next of kin.
A man in his 30s was found nearby with injuries, which were not thought to be life-threatening, and was taken to hospital for treatment. He is being questioned by police officers.
An investigation is under way and house-to-house, CCTV and forensic inquiries are being carried out in the area.
Det Ch Insp Allison Woods said: “Tackling violence against women and girls remains a priority for Merseyside Police and we are urgently carrying out a number of lines of enquiry to establish what has taken place.
“The investigation is in the very early stages and while I understand that incidents of this nature are worrying to people living locally, we believe those involved were known to each other and there is no threat to the wider community.
“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Piele Road between 8.30am and 9am who saw or heard anything suspicious or has any information which could assist the investigation to contact us as a matter of urgency.”
Anyone with information which could help the investigation is asked to contact police on Twitter @MerPolCC quoting log 234 of August 31.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111 or online here