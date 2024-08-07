Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wigan motorists are being warned about the potentially fatal consequences of getting behind the wheel this summer while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Someone impaired by drink or drugs is more likely to be involved in a road traffic collision and seriously hurting themselves, their passengers and other road users, while also increasing the risk of a driving ban or prosecution.

A new campaign by Safer Roads Greater Manchester helps to raise awareness of the impact of drink and drug driving by making it clear that there is no safe level of drinking or drug use if you are going to be driving, and that it is better having none for the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A stark message from Safer Roads Greater Manchester

Between 2019 and 2023 in Greater Manchester, driver impairment was given as the main cause for 514 road traffic collisions on the region’s roads, resulting in 851 casualties. Of these, more than a quarter (28 per cent) of people involved died or suffered serious injuries.

During this period Manchester had the highest number of casualties due to driver impairment in Greater Manchester with 176, followed by Bolton, Salford and Wigan with 100, 99 and 91 casualties respectively.

Peter Boulton, TfGM’s Network Director for Highways, said: “Anyone who decides to drive after drinking or taking drugs must be prepared for the consequences that follow. They are putting themselves and others in danger, and also risk ending up with a criminal record, a driving ban or a prison sentence.

“Unfortunately people on our roads are still being killed or seriously injured as a result of road traffic collisions where driver impairment, whether that’s caused by alcohol or illegal substances, is a major factor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just one of the negative impacts of drug-driving

“Behind each of these numbers is a life forever changed by injury, or a life lost and mourned by loved ones – all because someone thought it was acceptable to drink alcohol or take drugs before driving.

“I hope this campaign encourages people to think twice about getting behind the wheel while under the influence and stay safe because it’s more likely you will get caught or cause real harm to yourself or others, and the risks are simply not worthwhile.”

In England, the legal alcohol limit for drivers is:

35 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath

80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood

107 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of urine

It is also an offence to drive with any of 17 controlled drugs above a specified level in your blood – this includes illegal and medical drugs.

The legal penalties for drink and drug driving are the same. If you are convicted, you could face a minimum 12-month driving ban, a criminal record, a significant fine, up to six months in prison or an endorsement on your licence for 11 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The maximum penalty for causing death by careless driving when under the influence of drugs or drink is life in prison, with a minimum driving ban of five years.

There are also everyday consequences, such as increase in car insurance costs, job loss and the shame of having a criminal record.

Chief Insp Michael Parker from Greater Manchester Police's Safer Transport Team, said: “Driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol puts lives at serious risk and can have devastating consequences.

“We understand the warmer weather can bring with it more opportunities to drink, but our message remains the same all year round – drink and drug driving can be deadly, and we urge people to ask themselves if they or the person driving is safe to do so before getting in the car.

“We are committed to reducing the number of fatal and serious collisions on our roads and will be running regular roadside operations throughout the summer, with officers conducting regular roadside tests.

“You may feel safe to drive, but even the smallest amount of drugs or alcohol in your system can impair judgement. Help us to keep our roads safe by leaving the car keys at home and calling out your mates who are not fit to drive – it could save a life.”