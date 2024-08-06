A Wigan man, who was among an angry mob outside a mosque in Southport, has today (August 6) admitted violent disorder.

Video footage was shown at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court in which Dylan Carey could be seen throwing a water bottle and kicking a police van.

The court heard that officers were deployed on July 30 in response to concerns about public disorder outside a mosque in St Luke’s Road.

The riot in Southport took place just hours after a peaceful vigil in memory of the three little girls stabbed to death at a Taylor Swift dance party

“They became aware of a large hostile crowd with approximately 200 people coming towards them,” said Joshua Sanderson-Kirk, prosecuting.

“Items were thrown towards the mosque. The crowd was chanting, ‘who the **** is Allah?’ and it was continuous. The crowd became more angry and several were shouting ‘why are you protecting them?’”

He said that officers had to back off because of the movement of people towards them.

Carey was identified from police body-worn camera footage and videos shared on social media and a police officer later recognised him from the footage at Southport railway station.

The 26-year-old, of Castle Hill Road, Hindley, was arrested and taken into custody, said the prosecutor.

When interviewed he said he had attended because his girlfriend had attended a vigil earlier to place flowers and light a candle.

He said he saw a Facebook post about a peaceful protest and he “attended in solidarity.”

He said he got more angry at the fact three girls had been murdered and became involved in the disorder. He accepted kicking the police vehicle and throwing a water bottle.”

The bearded defendant, who has no previous convictions and was wearing a black shirt and black jeans, pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

District Judge Timothy Boswell further remanded him in custody, after no bail application was made, until August 12 when he is to appear at the city’s crown court.

The judge told him: “There is a real prospect of an immediate custodial sentence.”

He nodded and blew a kiss to his supporters in the public gallery.