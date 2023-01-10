Disabled Wigan pensioner's family launches funding appeal to repair and secure his home after terrifying gun attack

Richard Hope is best known for growing record-breakingly huge sunflowers up the side of his home in Gathurst Lane, Shevington.

But shortly before Christmas the 79-year-old and his daughter Gillian were confronted by three men who threatened and swore at them, demanding that debts be paid and then windows were put through using an air gun and pebbles picked up from the garden.

The front lounge window was shot through nine times, shattering a mirror inside, and an upstairs bedroom window was also holed twice.

BB guns similar to this one are legal for 18s and over to own, but there are restrictions on their use and are capable of causing serious injury

While insurance money will repair the broken glass, the Hopes are ramping up security at the house and also need to replace undamaged panes so they match the new ones.

In total £2,790 is needed and they are struggling to get the cash together.

They have been overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of locals who have offered cut-price help with the work and it was also suggested that they set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of making the house safe and presentable again.

Gillian said: “The attack has really knocked us sideways. I am having panic attacks and nightmares and my dad is very upset.

"It has been his home for the past 45 years and we want him to feel safe in it again.

"Security cameras are being installed inside and out, there is new external lighting coming and an alarm system, but of course it all costs.

"There is also the excess house insurance plus the replacement of the two windows that weren’t shot out which won’t be covered by the insurance. It all adds up.”

It was at around 10.15pm on December 22 when the Hopes heard a banging on their door.

At first they ignored it because of the lateness of the hour but it got louder and then the lounge window was smashed.

Gillian went to investigate and it was then that Richard was confronted by three men on the drive shouting, punching at the air and swearing, ordering Richard to “pay the ******* money back you owe.”

Gillian slammed the door and the men made off in a white Range Rover before the police arrived.

Investigations later concluded that a BB gun had been used to cause most of the damage.

These types of air gun are legal and are not as powerful as firearms, but they are capable of inflicting serious and sometimes fatal injuries

The Hopes say that the incident must have been one of mistaken identity because they are in debt to no-one and are not involved in any form of criminality.

Gillian said: “We want my dad to feel safe and we want other people to feel safe too. Everyone needs to lock up and get proper security. We wouldn’t want what happened to us happening to anyone else.

"We are desperately appealing for help from our local and our social network community, friends and family. Any donations big or small will be so gratefully appreciated.”

Anyone who can help the Hopes with their security repair bills can visit their GoFundMe page here.

