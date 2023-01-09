The driver of the Toyota Celica was nowhere to be seen when emergency services arrived at the address on Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge, at around 9.20pm on Sunday January 8.

The victims had suffered minor injuries and were distressed after the terrifying collision.

The car embedded in the side of the house on Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge

The car was embedded in the front of the flat and a crew from Hindley fire station, who were the first emergency service personnel to arrive, carried out medical checks on the shaken pair and also assessed the state of the building.

Pictures taken by WIgan Today reader Kalom Sargent show that the vehicle first smashed through a wooden fence before hitting the wall of the flat.

Crew manager Luke McDiarmid said an ambulance was called to treat the casualties and take them to hospital while a forward incident officer from the council was summoned to assess the safety of the damaged home which was then boarded up.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

This image shows that the Toyota Celica first demolished a wooden fence before going through the house wall

A crew from HIndley fire station were the first emergency service personnel on the scene

